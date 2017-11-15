14 lawsuits allege concert organizers, hotel, bump stock makers to blame in Las Vegas shooting

Investigators work the scene Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LAS VEGAS --
Legal action stemming from the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert is picking up with lawsuits filed on behalf of 14 concertgoers.

The 14 civil complaints were filed together Wednesday in state court in Las Vegas. Several plaintiffs are from the Chicago area, and a Chicago law firm helped prepared the filings.

They follow at least three other lawsuits filed since Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, killing 58 people at a festival his suite overlooked. He injured hundreds of others.

The newest filings name the Las Vegas concert organizers, the hotel and the makers and sellers of a bump stock gun accessory that enabled Paddock to fire rapidly. The filings argue they all share blame.
