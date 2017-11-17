ALL lockdowns that were in effect at CVUSD schools have been lifted. Thank you for sharing news on this to help keep Conejo Valley residents safe! — Conejo Valley USD (@ConejoValleyUSD) November 17, 2017

Update on CVS robbery in Newbury Park . 10:30 am , All schools are back to regular activity. No lockdown. All neighborhoods safe . — Thousand Oaks Sta. (@toaksvcso) November 17, 2017

Seven Newbury Park schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning due to an attempted robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in the area, authorities said."ALL lockdowns that were in effect at CVUSD schools have been lifted," the Conejo Valley Unified School District tweeted shortly after 10:30 a.m.The district had earlier listed the following schools as being on lockdown: Cypress Elementary School, Maple Elementary School, EARTHS, Walnut Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, Newbury Park High School and Banyan Elementary School.The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said the attempted robbery occurred at a CVS near Kimber Drive and and Reino Road, and several schools were locked down as a precaution.Nearly 20 officers and a helicopter were searching the Newbury Park area for an armed suspect linked to the crime, according to the CVUSD."All neighborhoods safe," the sheriff's department said in a tweet announcing the end of the lockdowns.