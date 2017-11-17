Lockdowns lifted at Newbury Park schools after robbery at CVS Pharmacy, authorities say

Police vehicles are seen in front of a CVS Pharmacy in Newbury Park on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (KABC)

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Seven Newbury Park schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in the area, authorities said.

"ALL lockdowns that were in effect at CVUSD schools have been lifted," the Conejo Valley Unified School District tweeted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The district had earlier listed the following schools as being on lockdown: Cypress Elementary School, Maple Elementary School, EARTHS, Walnut Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, Newbury Park High School and Banyan Elementary School.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said the robbery occurred at a CVS near Kimber Drive and and Reino Road, and several schools were locked down as a precaution.

Nearly 20 officers and a helicopter were searching the Newbury Park area for an armed suspect linked to the CVS robbery, according to the CVUSD.

"All neighborhoods safe," the sheriff's department said in a tweet announcing the end of the lockdowns. It was unclear if anyone was in custody in connection with the robbery.
