Seven Newbury Park schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in the area, authorities said."ALL lockdowns that were in effect at CVUSD schools have been lifted," the Conejo Valley Unified School District tweeted shortly after 10:30 a.m.The district had earlier listed the following schools as being on lockdown: Cypress Elementary School, Maple Elementary School, EARTHS, Walnut Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, Newbury Park High School and Banyan Elementary School.The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said the robbery occurred at a CVS near Kimber Drive and and Reino Road, and several schools were locked down as a precaution.Nearly 20 officers and a helicopter were searching the Newbury Park area for an armed suspect linked to the CVS robbery, according to the CVUSD."All neighborhoods safe," the sheriff's department said in a tweet announcing the end of the lockdowns. It was unclear if anyone was in custody in connection with the robbery.