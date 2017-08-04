Lost toddler wearing only a diaper plays with cops as they look for his parents

EMBED </>More Videos

After a toddler was found wandering alone at night, San Diego Police played with him as they looked for his parents. (KGTV)

A toddler who wandered out of the house while his mom was sleeping managed to get in a little playtime before he was returned home.

The unidentified boy, who is two years old, was found wandering the streets of San Diego early Wednesday morning, reports KGTV. A bystander noticed a little boy wearing only a diaper outside of a liquor store and contacted police.

San Diego Police kept him occupied for the next half hour by playing as they walked down the street, looking for home. The toddler was reunited with his family after his mother woke up, realized he was missing and called 911.

Police said they do not expect to file any charges.
Read more about this story from KGTV.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
childrenpoliceSan Diego
Load Comments
Top Stories
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Gusher erupts after fire hydrant sheared in Compton
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
Former OC officer files lawsuit against Ford over CO leak in patrol cars
Show More
Transgender student's family files suit against OC school
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
CA plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
San Bernardino not sanctuary city, but DOJ says it will withhold funds
More News
Top Video
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
More Video