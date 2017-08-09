Man arrested for groping women at Yucaipa Stater Bros.

According to officials, 30-year-old Geavanni Escobar Chavez was arrested after one of the victims posted photos of him on social media. (KABC)

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was arrested Tuesday for groping several women at a Yucaipa Stater Bros.

According to officials, 30-year-old Geavanni Escobar Chavez was arrested after one of the victims posted photos of him on social media.

Police say Chavez is a paroled, registered sex offender. He was wearing a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet at the time of his arrest.

Chavez was arrested and booked on a no-bail parole violation hold, with an additional charge of felony sexual battery.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone who is a victim of a similar crime, or has information about this crime, should contact the Yucaipa Police Station at (909) 918-2305.
