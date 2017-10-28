Indiana State Police arrested a man on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine and receiving the product packaged in mannequin heads that were delivered from Southern California.Authorities said the incident happened Thursday after an investigation into a high-level meth dealer was conducted by state police and members of the drug task force.Paxton Davis was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana, on suspicion of dealing meth and possession of meth, which are both felony charges. He was allegedly found in possession of more than 1,000 grams of meth that has a reported street value of more than $75,000.The investigation also revealed he had large amounts of meth in packages delivered through the mail. Those items were delivered as gift-wrapped mannequin heads that contained the drugs inside.Authorities said the packages originated from Southern California, but did not specify where, and that they were overnighted to Bloomington.Davis was previously arrested in August on suspicion of possession of more than 300 grams of meth, $15,000 cash, packaging materials, smoking devices, needles and 26 firearms. Two of those firearms were reportedly stolen, authorities said. That case was pending in court.