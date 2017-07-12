A man was taken into custody after police said he broke into a Pomona apartment, destroyed its furnishings, and then threw various items - including a vacuum cleaner and knives - at responding officers.Pomona police received a call shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a suspect who had forced his way into an apartment in the 770 block of East Third Street.Responding officers said the man, who they described as highly agitated and violent, was holed up inside an apartment unit. All other apartment occupants had escaped by that time, officials said.The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javier S. Navarro Jr. of Pomona.Navarro hurled numerous objects toward the officers positioned outside the apartment, including a vacuum cleaner, glass cups, tools, sticks and knives, police said.He also shattered all the windows in the apartment, authorities said.According to police, Navarro was bloody from self-sustained injuries prior to police arriving on scene. Investigators said officers were not successful in their attempts to negotiate with Navarro, who was described as possibly under the influence of narcotics and experiencing a mental health crisis.At this point, officers executed a tactical response, and Navarro was taken into custody without being injured. Navarro struck one officer in the head with a wrench, but the officer's helmet prevented any injuries, authorities said.Navarro was initially taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and medical treatment for his self-sustained injuries, police said.Navarro will likely face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and burglary.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.