Man breaks into Laguna Beach business, steals Jell-O

Laguna Beach police said they arrested a man after he broke into a business and helped himself to a cup of Jell-O in the refrigerator. (KABC)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
There's always room for Jell-O -- except when it lands you in jail.

Laguna Beach police said they arrested a man after he broke into a business and helped himself to a cup of Jell-O in the refrigerator.

The suspect didn't seem to notice the place, in the 800-block of South Coast Highway, had an alarm system and security cameras.

Before he knew it, police had him surrounded.

The man is charged with burglary and providing a false name to officers. He was also wanted on a felony burglary warrant from Los Angeles.
