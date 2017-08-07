Man breaks into Laguna Beach business, steals Jell-O

There's always room for Jell-O -- except when it lands you in jail.Laguna Beach police said they arrested a man after he broke into a business and helped himself to a cup of Jell-O in the refrigerator.The suspect didn't seem to notice the place, in the 800-block of South Coast Highway, had an alarm system and security cameras.Before he knew it, police had him surrounded.The man is charged with burglary and providing a false name to officers. He was also wanted on a felony burglary warrant from Los Angeles.