Man breaks into Riverside home, kills dog with machete while fleeing

A burglary suspect broke into a home, stole items and killed the homeowner's dog with a machete before attempting to steal their car, Riverside police said.The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 10300 block of Wagner Way. Authorities responded to reports of a possible car burglary in progress.Before police arrived, the suspect had been caught and surrounded by the homeowners he was trying to steal the car from. When police arrived, the burglary suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle.Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Armando Medina, kicked open the back door of the home, went in to steal items and ran out of the home. When he was in the backyard, authorities said he killed the homeowner's dog with a machete as he ran into the street.When the suspect got out to the front of the home, that's when he tried to steal the victim's car, police said.Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded and took the dog's body.Authorities said Medina is a transient in the city. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of residential burglary, attempted auto theft, cruelty to an animal, resisting arrest using violence and parole violations.