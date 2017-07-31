Man breaks into Riverside home, kills dog with machete while fleeing

Armando Medina, 23, is shown in a mugshot from the Riverside Police Department. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A burglary suspect broke into a home, stole items and killed the homeowner's dog with a machete before attempting to steal their car, Riverside police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 10300 block of Wagner Way. Authorities responded to reports of a possible car burglary in progress.

Before police arrived, the suspect had been caught and surrounded by the homeowners he was trying to steal the car from. When police arrived, the burglary suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Armando Medina, kicked open the back door of the home, went in to steal items and ran out of the home. When he was in the backyard, authorities said he killed the homeowner's dog with a machete as he ran into the street.

When the suspect got out to the front of the home, that's when he tried to steal the victim's car, police said.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded and took the dog's body.

Authorities said Medina is a transient in the city. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of residential burglary, attempted auto theft, cruelty to an animal, resisting arrest using violence and parole violations.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
residential burglaryauto theftbreak-indogmacheteRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Rape charge dropped against USC student
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
NB 405 to be closed near LAX overnight for Metro project
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Aliso Viejo listed in top 10 safest cities report
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Show More
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
Group swarm police who arrest man doing donuts in OC parking lot
Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos