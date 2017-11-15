Investigation launched after man claims LAPD officer caught on body cam planting drugs

An investigation has been launched into accusations that police planted drugs on a man during an arrest. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles police officer was recorded on body cam video holding up a packet of white powder, the officer appearing to find what was later confirmed to be cocaine during an arrest.

An investigation has been launched into accusations that police planted the drugs.

"It certainly asks questions that need to be answered and we will answer those questions via a personnel investigation," said LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

Beck addressed the issue during the board of police commissioners meeting.

Fifty-two-year-old Ronald Shields was detained by officers for a hit-and-run collision in April.

His attorney alleges the officer was caught on camera putting the drugs in Shields' wallet.

"Showing it to his partner, Officer Lee, he then motions that he's going to put the drugs in my client's wallet. He then does so all on video," said attorney Steve Levine.

The chief said it will take time to determine exactly what happened.

"I will note that the information contained in that video is not dispositive. It doesn't prove the allegations one way or the other," said Beck.
