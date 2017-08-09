Man found dead in Hesperia house fire amid hoarding conditions

A man was found dead inside a home in Hesperia, which went up in flames early Wednesday morning.A passerby called 911 around 4:45 a.m. after seeing flames coming from the back of the home located in the 15600 block of Mission Street.The first arriving engine company saw heavy smoke and flames shooting through the tile roof from the rear of the single-story, single-family dwelling, officials said.Firefighters were then alerted to a possible rescue situation. When firefighters entered the home, they were faced with hoarding conditions, officials said. Then, a part of the roof collapsed over the room where the fire likely started, forcing firefighters to withdraw from the structure for their own safety.After most of the fire was knocked down, firefighters went back into the building and found a deceased adult male in the room where the fire likely started.Authorities said no one else was inside the home at the time of the blaze, and no other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.