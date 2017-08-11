Homicide investigation underway after is man found dead in pickup truck in Orange

EMBED </>More Videos

A homicide investigation was underway in the city of Orange Friday after a man's body was discovered in a pickup truck. (KABC)

By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway in the city of Orange Friday after a man's body was discovered in a pickup truck.

Police responded to a call of a body found at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Olive Street, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat of Orange police.

People who live and work near Old Towne Orange woke up to the crime scene. Ernie Schuerman owns a yoga studio right across from the parking lot where police spent several hours interviewing witnesses and looking for clues around the blue pickup truck.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Nathan Stanek, was found in the back of the truck with shattered glass underneath it.

Orange police later confirmed his death was a homicide investigation.



As the coroner took the body away and police continued to investigate, friends of the victim, who did not want to go on camera, said they know he was murdered. They said several people heard four gunshots before the body was discovered.

The idea of foul play came as a shock to many who live in the quiet area.

"It's really scary, you know, I live here with my kids and it's really scary to think something like that would just happen in your neighborhood," said Orange resident Samantha Hill.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundhomicide investigationOrangeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
CHLA offers new approach to prevent injuries in young athletes
3 killed in San Diego after Border Patrol chase ends in crash
Driver recounts hit-and-run on 10 Freeway in Rialto
Show More
Lamborghini bursts into flames on Irvine road
Ex-US Customs worker charged with assaulting woman at LAX
Family relieved after dad's deportation order thrown out
Carlos Vela introduced as LAFC's 1st player
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
More News
Top Video
Experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
More Video