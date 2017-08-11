#Orange PD confirms they are now investigating man's body found in downtown parking lot as a homicide. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/qVHzUZ9n9E — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) August 12, 2017

A homicide investigation was underway in the city of Orange Friday after a man's body was discovered in a pickup truck.Police responded to a call of a body found at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Olive Street, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat of Orange police.People who live and work near Old Towne Orange woke up to the crime scene. Ernie Schuerman owns a yoga studio right across from the parking lot where police spent several hours interviewing witnesses and looking for clues around the blue pickup truck.The man, identified as 29-year-old Nathan Stanek, was found in the back of the truck with shattered glass underneath it.Orange police later confirmed his death was a homicide investigation.As the coroner took the body away and police continued to investigate, friends of the victim, who did not want to go on camera, said they know he was murdered. They said several people heard four gunshots before the body was discovered.The idea of foul play came as a shock to many who live in the quiet area."It's really scary, you know, I live here with my kids and it's really scary to think something like that would just happen in your neighborhood," said Orange resident Samantha Hill.