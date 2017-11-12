Man killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspect sought

Los Angeles police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angeles.The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Vermont Avenue and 43rd Street, police said.A witness said the driver struck the victim and then backed over him again before taking off in an unknown direction.The 42-year-old man died at the hospital, police said.There was no description of the suspect or the vehicle but detectives were looking for surveillance video to help catch the driver.