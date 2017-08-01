  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

Man kills self after shooting at Chinese consulate in LA, police say

A man in his 60s fired a gun outside the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles and then fatally shot himself, police said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man in his 60s who fired a gun outside the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles apparently then fatally shot himself, police said.

Police were called to Shatto Place and 4th Street around 6:10 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers said a man in a vehicle had apparently fired at the Chinese consulate on Shatto Place.

Officers tried to contact him, but soon determined he was dead inside his own vehicle of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso.

No other injuries were reported.

The man's identity has not been released.
