A man in his 60s who fired a gun outside the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles apparently then fatally shot himself, police said.Police were called to Shatto Place and 4th Street around 6:10 a.m. on a report of a shooting.Officers said a man in a vehicle had apparently fired at the Chinese consulate on Shatto Place.Officers tried to contact him, but soon determined he was dead inside his own vehicle of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso.No other injuries were reported.The man's identity has not been released.