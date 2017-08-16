Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona

EMBED </>More Videos

A man pulled a gun on another man on the 60 Freeway, and the incident was related to a possible hit-and-run crash, officials said.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man drew a gun on another man on the 60 Freeway, and the incident was related to a possible hit-and-run crash, officials said.

The incident was first reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. along the westbound 60 Freeway near the Phillips Ranch Road exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it all started with an accident, a possible hit-and-run. Then, a man pulled a gun on another man.

It was not known if any shots were fired, but authorities confirmed that at least one man was injured, and one man was arrested.

The scene was off to the shoulder, but westbound traffic was backed up for miles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashgun safetygun violencetraffic delayCHParrestman injuredPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Memorial held for woman killed in Charlottesville attack
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
Show More
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
Details reveal what led to fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
More News
Top Video
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
More Video