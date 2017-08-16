Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona

A man drew a gun on another man on the 60 Freeway, and the incident was related to a possible hit-and-run crash, officials said.The incident was first reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. along the westbound 60 Freeway near the Phillips Ranch Road exit.According to the California Highway Patrol, it all started with an accident, a possible hit-and-run. Then, a man pulled a gun on another man.It was not known if any shots were fired, but authorities confirmed that at least one man was injured, and one man was arrested.The scene was off to the shoulder, but westbound traffic was backed up for miles.