Man suspected of shooting at Los Angeles sheriff's deputies subdued during standoff in Compton

EMBED </>More Videos

Special Enforcement Bureau officers shot a man suspected of shooting at Los Angeles County deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon. (KABC)

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Special Enforcement Bureau officers shot a man suspected of shooting at Los Angeles County deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon.

The incident started around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street after reports of shots fired at deputies. There were no reports of deputies injured.

A containment area was quickly set up as SEB officers who assisted deputies.

The suspect then barricaded himself outside of a fenced home and remained on the side of the garage with what appeared to be a large gun. Eventually, SEB officers subdued the suspect by shooting him at least twice.

The man was hit in the stomach and side of the head and fell to the ground. Authorities entered the property and appeared to be performing chest compressions on the man.

Paramedics wheeled the man off on a stretcher, placed him in an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital. The suspect appeared to have blood on his face after being hit by one of the rounds.

Los Angeles sheriff's officials later tweeted that the "threat was neutralized" after the suspect was "struck by gunfire."

The residents in that home were evacuated after the situation so that authorities could continue their investigation.

It was unclear what condition the suspect was in when taken to the hospital.

No further information was immediately released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingman shotlos angeles county sheriff's departmentbarricadeswatComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Organization aims to raise awareness of renters' rights in Boyle Heights
SoCal marks Dia de los Muertos, All Souls' Day
LAist abruptly shuts down, along with other Gothamist-affiliated sites
Darvish says loss was 'due to my lack of performance'
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
Show More
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
A dozen businesses hit in San Gabriel Valley burglary spree
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
GOP tax plan: Some middle class may pay more
Kidnapped woman's escape from car trunk caught on video
More News
Top Video
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Organization aims to raise awareness of renters' rights in Boyle Heights
More Video