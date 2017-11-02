Special Enforcement Bureau officers shot a man suspected of shooting at Los Angeles County deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon.The incident started around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street after reports of shots fired at deputies. There were no reports of deputies injured.A containment area was quickly set up as SEB officers who assisted deputies.The suspect then barricaded himself outside of a fenced home and remained on the side of the garage with what appeared to be a large gun. Eventually, SEB officers subdued the suspect by shooting him at least twice.The man was hit in the stomach and side of the head and fell to the ground. Authorities entered the property and appeared to be performing chest compressions on the man.Paramedics wheeled the man off on a stretcher, placed him in an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital. The suspect appeared to have blood on his face after being hit by one of the rounds.Los Angeles sheriff's officials later tweeted that the "threat was neutralized" after the suspect was "struck by gunfire."The residents in that home were evacuated after the situation so that authorities could continue their investigation.It was unclear what condition the suspect was in when taken to the hospital.No further information was immediately released.