Man shot, killed outside Garden Grove bank, 2 suspects sought

Police on Monday are searching for two men suspected of shooting and killing a man near an ATM machine outside of a Garden Grove bank. (KABC)

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police on Monday are searching for two men suspected of shooting and killing a man near an ATM machine outside of a Garden Grove bank.

Garden Grove police responded to a call of shots fired near a Bank of America in the 13900 block of Brookhurst Street at about 10 p.m. Sunday. They discovered a man who had been fatally shot near the bank's ATM machines, police said.

Witnesses said they saw two people shoot and kill the victim in the ATM area before they fled in what is believed to be a silver or gray SUV.

Police have not confirmed whether the attack was the result of a robbery. They were looking into the bank's surveillance cameras for more information on the crime, authorities said.

At about 8 p.m. the same night, police said a woman was assaulted and robbed in front of the same bank.

The victim told police she was walking to the ATM with money in her hand when she was attacked. When officers arrived, the suspect fled but was apprehended a short distance away. He was identified as a local transient.

The victim's money was returned, and she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Police said the woman's attack appears to be an isolated incident with no relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Garden Grove Police Department's Homicide Unit.
