Man suspected of attempted murder and arson in Inland Empire arrested in Studio City

An undated photo of 37-year-old Matthew Rice, wanted for home invasion, assault, arson and burglary in the Inland Empire.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspected of trying to shoot his estranged wife and set fire to three Inland Empire homes was arrested in Studio City Thursday.

Matthew Rice, 37, was arrested in the 3800 block of Vineland Avenue on suspicion of attempted murder, home invasion, assault, arson and burglary.

Authorities said around midnight on Tuesday, he broke into his estranged wife's home in the 8000 block of Jamestown Circle in Fontana. The suspect was armed with a shotgun and attacked his estranged wife as well as a male friend they both knew.

The woman was able to wrestle the handgun out of Rice's grasp and he fled from the scene. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities said around 2 p.m., the suspect came back to the woman's home, flooded it and tried to set it on fire. He was also suspected of stealing her white Chevrolet Cruze.

During the investigation, authorities also learned he tried to set fire to the male victim's home in Fontana and an estranged-in-law's home in Rancho Cucamonga.
