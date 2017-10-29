Man with knife injured in Hemet officer-involved shooting

A domestic disturbance call in Hemet turned into an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.Police responded to the call outside a Target store in the 3500 block of W. Florida Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. and found a man brandishing a knife.They said he refused to drop the knife after several requests by officers before he aggressively advanced toward police and an officer-involved shooting occurred.No officers or bystanders were injured.The officers immediately provided medical treatment at the scene until they were relieved by medical personnel, police said.The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to Hemet police.The suspect's identity was no released.The incident remained an active and ongoing investigation.