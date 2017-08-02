Marine, 21, killed in Hesperia motorcycle crash

Officials investigate the scene where a 21-year-old man identified by friends as a Marine was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a car in Hesperia on Monday, July 31, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 21-year-old man identified by friends as a Marine was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a car in Hesperia, officials said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Eucalyptus Street on Monday around 9 a.m.

Investigators say Brian Delreal, 21, of Oak Hills collided with a sedan driven by an 87-year-old Victorville man at the intersection. Investigators say they believe Delreal's motorcycle did not yield at the stop sign before it collided with the Kia Forte.

Delreal was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Friends said Delreal was enlisted in the Marines.

The driver of the Kia, Paul Mendoza, was transported to a local trauma center in stable condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Sheriff's deputies asked anyone with information to call 760/947-1500 or provide an anonymous tip to (800)78-CRIME.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
motorcycle accidentcrashtraffic fatalitiesHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Parts of Inland Empire see flooding as SoCal storms move through
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Culver City sought
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Woman ordered to pay more than $200K to clients she defrauded as a fortune teller
Show More
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos