A 21-year-old man identified by friends as a Marine was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a car in Hesperia, officials said.The collision happened at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Eucalyptus Street on Monday around 9 a.m.Investigators say Brian Delreal, 21, of Oak Hills collided with a sedan driven by an 87-year-old Victorville man at the intersection. Investigators say they believe Delreal's motorcycle did not yield at the stop sign before it collided with the Kia Forte.Delreal was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.Friends said Delreal was enlisted in the Marines.The driver of the Kia, Paul Mendoza, was transported to a local trauma center in stable condition.The cause of the collision remains under investigation.Sheriff's deputies asked anyone with information to call 760/947-1500 or provide an anonymous tip to (800)78-CRIME.