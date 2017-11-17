Massive inferno engulfs Pennsylvania senior community

EMBED </>More Videos

Massive inferno at West Chester senior community. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on November 17, 2017.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. --
At least 20 people have been injured in a massive, multi-alarm fire at a senior living community in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Numerous residents have been displaced.

EMBED More News Videos

At least 20 hurt in West Chester fire: Katherine Scott and Jeannette Reyes report during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 17, 2017.


Fire officials have refused to say if there were any fatalities, and District Attorney Tom Hogan said it could likely be Saturday before crews are able to get inside.

Investigators from the ATF will be involved due to the size of the fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of a massive inferno at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pa.



The blaze was reported at 10:46 p.m. Thursday at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community on the 700 block of North Franklin Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the fire at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.



The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings and flames could be seen shooting from the rooves and windows of the structures.

Residents were forced to evacuate outside into the cold, with temperatures overnight hovering in the low 40s.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video from the scene of a major fire at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.



Officials said the inferno went to five alarms before it was declared under control at 1:22 a.m. Friday.

Video showed dozens of residents on the lawn or along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many of them had been pushed in wheelchairs or rolled on beds to safety.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire at West Chester senior community: Katherine Scott and Jeannette Reyes report during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on November 17, 2017.



At a news conference shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday, officials declined to say how many residents were injured, or if there were any fatalities.

But earlier in the morning, Chester County emergency officials said at least 20 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video of ambulances arriving at Paoli Hospital after a major fire at at West Chester senior community.



Action News is told nine people were taken to Chester County Hospital. Seven were taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the injured.



A spokeswoman for Main Line Health said one of its hospitals also was prepared to provide shelter to some additional residents of the senior living community.

According to its website, Barclay Friends offers various levels of care including memory care, skilled nursing, and post-acute rehab.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire at West Chester assisted living community



Early Friday morning, the local chapter of the American Red Cross said on Twitter that it had multiple teams on the scene and that it was working with county officials and facility staff to assist displaced residents.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
fireu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lockdowns lifted at Newbury Park schools after robbery at CVS
2 kids killed in Boyle Heights crash involving LA sheriff's vehicle
5 hospitalized after fire erupts at Walnut Park home
Pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey brought to SoCal
Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Girl, 13, rescued in Compton human trafficking sting
Light rain moves across Southern California on Friday
2 former inmates accuse LA sheriff's deputy of sexual assault
Show More
Crash shuts down NB 110 Freeway in Highland Park
Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies
Tesla unveils ambitious semi-truck
Suspect in vehicle with Uber sticker leads CHP on chase in Santa Clarita Valley
'American Idol' judges say music comes first when looking at contestants
More News
Top Video
5 hospitalized after fire erupts at Walnut Park home
2 kids killed in Boyle Heights crash involving LA sheriff's vehicle
Pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey brought to SoCal
Girl, 13, rescued in Compton human trafficking sting
More Video