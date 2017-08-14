Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa; 3 suspects sought

A search is underway for suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman who was waiting for a ride in Azusa.

The woman told police she was standing on the sidewalk near First Street and San Gabriel Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a black minivan drove up and stopped next to her.

A man got out and forced her into the back seat. But as the van began to drive away eastbound on First Street, the victim was able to fight off the kidnapper and exit the van.

The woman told police there were three men in the van, and all of them had their faces covered.

The van, which was described to be similar to a Nissan Quest, drove off from the scene.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact the Azusa Police Department at (626) 812-3200.
