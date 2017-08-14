Mother comes forward after toddler is found wandering alone in Van Nuys

The mother of a young girl found wandering the streets alone in Van Nuys overnight has come forward to claim the child.

By and ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police said a good Samaritan discovered the young girl at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near Hazeltine Avenue and Hamlin Street and called 911.

Police took the child to a nearby police station. When asked where she is from she said she was from "far away," police said. The toddler, who identified herself as Ariel, is 3 years old.

Authorities were in search of the child's parents or guardians. Meantime, the young girl was in the care of L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police said a friend of the child's mother saw the girl on the news and contacted the mom. The mother was working an overnight shift and the young girl, along with two siblings, were in the care of a babysitter, police said.

The distraught woman, who police confirm is the child's mother, arrived to the station and was reunited with her daughter.

Investigators said it appears the child walked out of the babysitter's house without the babysitter's knowledge, and it was not until the worried mother called the caretaker that she found the girl was missing, police said.
