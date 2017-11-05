More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
At least 27 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

VICTIMS

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.

At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.

Connally Memorial Medical Center
  • Eight people received at Connally Memorial

  • Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care


University of Hospital in San Antonio
  • One person discharged

  • Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio

  • A tenth person expected soon at the hospital
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingdeadly shootingchurchtexastexas news
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting, authorities say
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
Suspects sought in deadly Santa Monica party bus shooting
First American woman in 40 years wins NYC Marathon
Show More
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
Man arrested after threatening Azusa runners with fake rifle
Man found shot to death in South LA
Sen. Rand Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home, police say
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
More News
Top Video
At least 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting, authorities say
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
More Video