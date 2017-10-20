'Don't let my mother die': Witness recalls hearing child after both hit by SUV in Texas

A mother is dead after she and her child were hit by an SUV in Missouri City. (KTRK)

By Courtney Fischer
MISSOURI CITY, Texas --
A mother has died from her injuries after being hit by an SUV in Texas Thursday morning.

Lisa Smith, 37, was walking with her 6-year-old son in Sienna Plantation when they were hit. They were walking to Jan Schiff Elementary School.

A grandmother who had just finished dropping her grandchildren off at the school hit them near Sienna Ranch Road around 7:30 a.m.



Paramedics and yellow tape blocked the Nueces Creek intersection while police reconstructed the scene.

"The kid was crying, 'Mom, don't die,' like that," a witness said.

The grandmother stopped immediately after hitting Smith and her son, and was cooperating with the investigation.

Neighbors said cars fly down Sienna Ranch Road during the busy morning rush. There is no crossing guard at the intersection.

"We saw the police and all the fire trucks here. It breaks my heart to see something like that. We don't know what happened, to whom, but still when we see something like this, it breaks our heart," said Rekha Silas.

"It is heartbreaking. Fort Bend County is all about families. How many of you said goodbye to your wife and family and said 'have a great day' and you just don't know. Just love your family each and every day. Count your blessings, folks," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The boy is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
