Murrieta dad, girlfriend arrested on suspicion of torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Murrieta police arrested a father and his live-in girlfriend on suspicion of child abuse and torture after officers found the man's son severely injured in their home. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) --
Murrieta police arrested a father and his live-in girlfriend on suspicion of child abuse and torture after officers found the man's son severely injured in their home.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, members of Murrieta Fire and Rescue and police responded to a 911 call regarding a child in medical distress in the 24000 block of Verdun Lane.

When authorities and medics arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries, who required immediate medical attention. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Authorities did not elaborate further on the child's injuries.

Police determined the child's injuries were the result of child abuse and detectives were called in to investigate. The child's biological father, 33-year-old Benjamin Whitten, and his live-in girlfriend, 25-year-old Jeryn Johnson, were questioned.

Authorities also issued a search warrant for the home. After gathering more evidence at the home and from interviews, Whitten and Johnson were deemed responsible for the abuse. The couple was arrested on suspicion of child abuse causing great bodily injury and booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center.

The home was also deemed unsanitary and 11 dogs, four cats and two fish were taken by animal control officers.

Authorities said the child's condition was so severe that he was airlifted to another center in San Diego County. As of Wednesday, he is listed in grave condition.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office also issued an additional charge of torture against Whitten and Johnson.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective Sgt. Spencer Parker at (951) 461-6364.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusetorturechild injuredarrestMurrietaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man sentenced to life in 2014 USC student beating death
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Fans jam Hollywood Blvd. for $10 'Hamilton' tickets
Paul Walker fans propose Rushmore-style memorial in San Clemente
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody after courthouse arrival
Pres. Trump disbands 2 White House business councils
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Show More
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Drone video shows USC's new residential, retail complex
Lawsuit: Pennsylvania woman finds rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Charlottesville victim's mother: Channel anger into action
More News
Top Video
Man sentenced to life in 2014 USC student beating death
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Fans jam Hollywood Blvd. for $10 'Hamilton' tickets
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
More Video