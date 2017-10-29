LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Murrieta couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash

A girl places candles at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MURRIETA, Calif. --
A husband and wife from Murrieta who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.

The couple managed to run away uninjured.

Brooke Carver, the couple's 20-year-old daughter, says he parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers had been together for 22 years.

MORE: Southern California victims in Las Vegas mass shooting
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashlas vegas mass shootingmass shootingtraffic fatalitiesMurrietaRiverside CountyLas VegasNevada
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
SoCal father of Las Vegas attack victim files wrongful death lawsuit
Vegas attack victim remembered by loved ones, 2 LA sports teams
LASD couple say training helped them survive Las Vegas attack
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
California gas prices to spike 12 cents Wednesday
Man shot, killed outside Valley Glen home
Irvine DUI driver plows through gate, crashes into parked cars
Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Inmate sought after escaping Lancaster prison
Man with knife injured in Hemet officer-involved shooting
Dodgers defeat Astros 6-2 in Game 4, tie up World Series
Top House Intel member 'can't comment' if Trump under investigation in Russia probe
Show More
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild her home
Suspects sought who burglarized 3 Van Nuys businesses
'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Yuli Gurriel suspended for 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos