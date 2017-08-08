8 years after murder conviction, new mugshot shows a very different Phil Spector

The CA Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released a new mugshot (left) of Phil Spector, dated June 14, 2017. At right is Spector in a 2005 court appearance. (Left: CDCR via AP / Right: KABC archive)

LOS ANGELES --
A mugshot newly taken of Phil Spector in prison shows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer completely free of the huge hair that was so striking during his trial.

The photo taken in June and provided Tuesday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also shows the 76-year-old music producer smiling broadly and wearing hearing aids on both ears.

Previous mugs of Spector have shown him bald on top but with long, stringy hair in the back. He is now completely bald, a far cry from the bizarre wigs he wore at his two trials.

He was convicted in 2009 of killing actress Lana Clarkson, and is serving a sentence of 19 years to life.

The conviction came after a storied career as a pop innovator behind hits like "Da Doo Ron Ron" and "You've Lost That Loving Feeling.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prisonmugshots
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 Ventura cats, owner says
SoCal students given free school supplies
SoCal hospitals make list of nation's best
Hemet student diagnosed with tuberculosis
2 strong quakes strike southwest, northwest regions of China
Search scaled back for Joshua Tree missing couple amid few leads
Show More
President Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Residents say recycLA program is smelly and costly
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
Drone protesters shut down LA Police Commission meeting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos