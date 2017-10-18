New surveillance video shows San Fernando Valley 'ghost burglar'

New evidence has been released on the suspect dubbed the "ghost burglar," a young man who has robbed dozens of shops in the San Fernando Valley.At his most recent break-in at Franklin's Hardware on Ventura Boulevard, the store's video surveillance cameras captured a close-up of his face.Police describe him as an Asian man in his 20s with a thin build between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.Authorities said no one has seen him in person. While he has been captured on video before, this is the first time they have gotten a good look at his face.Det. Daniel Wheat of the Los Angeles Police Department said the burglar has eluded them so far because he is very careful about his actions."He's very aware of his surroundings and he's very careful to make sure that the coast is clear before he breaks in," Wheat said. "Then, he is in and out very quickly."Wearing a hoodie with his face partially covered, the suspect is shown on camera, smashing the glass of the back door and grabbing cash from the register."Someone broke in our back door, got about $600 in cash, a garbage disposal and then did about $1,000 damage to my door we had to replace," Mike Kurzeka of Franklin's Hardware said.Officers said the robbery happened on Oct. 4 around 3:30 a.m.Investigators said the burglar commits his crimes in the early hours of the morning to avoid being seen by anyone, leading to investigators to call him the "ghost."Police believe the suspect is responsible for at least 43 similar break-ins in other businesses along Ventura or Topanga Canyon Blvd., in a spree that began in mid-July.If you have any information about the suspect, contact Det. Amber Kim of the Topanga Detective Division at (818) 756-5844.