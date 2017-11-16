New threat against 2 Orange County high schools prompts police investigation

Students and parents in Orange County remained on alert after a new threat surfaced Wednesday against two local high schools.


BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC)
Students and parents in Orange County remained on alert after a new threat surfaced Wednesday against two local high schools.

The incident came one day after a 14-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of making a separate threat of violence against Magnolia, Western, Cypress and Buena Park high schools.

The Western High School student "was identified and arrested prior to the school shootings threatened to occur on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, per his Instagram post," the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Buena Park Police Department launched an investigation involving Buena Park High School and another campus.

"School shooting post that surfaced today has been traced back to Buena Park & @BuenaParkPD will be leading that investigation," Anaheim police said on Twitter. "As of now, still no credible threat for Friday and APD will continue to have increased police presence at the schools and investigate any leads."

Police say they will have increased staffing and security at each of the schools on Friday.
