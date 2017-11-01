NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

New York terror attack: 5-year veteran of NYPD shot Manhattan suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has more on NYPD Officer Ryan Nash, who shot the West Side Highway bike path suspect

NEW YORK --
The NYPD officer who fired the shot that struck West Side Highway suspect Sayfullo Saipov has been identified.

28-year-old Ryan Nash is a five-year-veteran of the department and is assigned to the First Precinct, where he was one of the first officers to respond to the scene.

Officer Nash was treated and released at New York Presbyterian Hospital for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears following the shooting.

He lives in Medford, Long Island with his girlfriend and has two awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty from the NYPD.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
west side highwaynyc bike path rampagehudson river parknypdLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Timeline: New York City truck attack
Trump tweets after NYC rampage: 'Another attack by a very sick and deranged person'
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
7 arrested outside Milo Yiannopoulos speech at Cal State Fullerton
2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
CHLA patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
Show More
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
CA gas prices to increase starting Wednesday
NTSB says deadly Palm Springs bus crash caused by fatigued drivers
NYC bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
More News
Top Video
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash
'Coming to America' restaurant appears in Hollywood
More Video