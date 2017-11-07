New York Times calls Weinstein lawyer conduct inexcusable

The New York Times says it's inexcusable that lawyer David Boies' firm tried to halt the newspaper's investigation into sexual harassment charges against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein while it was also working on other matters for the Times. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
The New York Times says it's inexcusable that lawyer David Boies' firm tried to halt the newspaper's investigation into sexual harassment charges against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein while it was also working on other matters for the Times.

The New Yorker magazine reported that Weinstein hired investigators to look into women accusing him of mistreatment and journalists pursuing the story. The report said the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner hired and paid one organization with a background in Israeli intelligence agencies.

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha called that a "grave betrayal of trust."

Boies said his work for Weinstein did not represent a conflict with the Times. Still, he said he regretted performing this duty for Weinstein, who is no longer a client.
