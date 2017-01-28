NEWS

$188M MegaMillions jackpot ticket sold at Stateline

By ABC7.com staff
A MegaMillions ticket worth $188 million was sold in Nipton, just days after someone in Hesperia landed a whopping $72 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

The winning MegaMillions ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto, located near the 15 Freeway and Stateline.

The winner can take the full $188 million spread out over 30 years, or a lump sum amount of $112.3 million.

The California Lottery encourages the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket in ink and take it to one of the nine California Lottery district office locations.

As of Saturday morning, the winning ticket holder has not come forward.

The winning numbers are: 61, 53, 54, 17, 37 and the Mega number 8.
