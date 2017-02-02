NEWS

$20,000 reward offered in Compton unsolved double homicide

Nine months after the fatal shooting of Richard Williams and Boston Farley in Compton, investigators hope a $20,000 reward may provide new clues.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Nine months after the fatal shooting of two young fathers in Compton, investigators are at a dead end, and are hoping a $20,000 reward may give the case a new boost.

City leaders and residents are convinced someone in the community knows who is to blame for the murder of Richard Williams and Boston Farley.

The two men were gunned down last May by a suspect with an assault rifle.

Police hope a photo of the suspect's vehicle may help bring forth help from the public. The vehicle is a white Chevrolet or GMC two-door pickup truck with tool boxes on the side and a rack for a ladder on top.

The picture was captured by a Compton city camera - and officials hope to add more around the city to help fight crime.

Investigators do not believe Williams or Farley were connected to any gangs, but the suspects could be. The two men may have been targeted for something as simple as driving the wrong colored car.

Both men leave behind young sons and families that want answers. The families are putting up half of the $20,000 reward.

"If we want to march and talk about how much black lives matter let's prove it," said Compton Mayor Aja Brown. "Let's prove it and step up and make certain that those people that committed this execution are brought to justice."
