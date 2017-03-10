NEWS

$4.5 million worth of eyeshadow stolen from warehouse in Chatsworth, LAPD says

More than 100,00 pallets of eyeshadow worth $4.5 million were stolen from a warehouse in Chatsworth in late January, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (KABC)

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thieves stole $4.5 million worth of eyeshadow from a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley in late January, authorities announced Thursday.

The brazen heist occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, when the suspects broke into the Chatsworth facility by cutting through the roof, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division.

The burglars made off with more than 100,000 palettes of Modern Renaissance eyeshadow from the warehouse, which stored Anastasia Beverly Hills brand products, LAPD Cargo-Hijack Unit detectives said.

The company's flagship store is located on Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills.

No other details about the theft were disclosed.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police Detective Marc Zavala at (818) 832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at (818) 832-7511.
