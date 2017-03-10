NEWS

$4.5 million worth of eyeshadow stolen from warehouse in San Fernando Valley, LAPD says

(KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thieves stole $4.5 million worth of eyeshadow from a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley in late January, authorities announced Thursday.

The brazen heist occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, when the suspects broke into the facility by cutting through the roof, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division.

The burglars made off with more than 100,000 palettes of Modern Renaissance eyeshadow from the warehouse, which stored Anastasia products, LAPD Cargo-Hijack Unit detectives said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police Detective Marc Zavala at (818) 832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at (818) 832-7511.
Related Topics:
newsburglarylapdlos angeles police departmentLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyChatsworth
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police at sports complex
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
FBI's Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police at sports complex
Hit-run driver arrested in Torrance crash that left teen dead
LAPD chase stolen car down Hollywood Walk of Fame
BBC News expert interrupted live on air by two adorable kids
Officer talks about Biggie Smalls 20-year-old murder case
Woman, police in bizarre standoff in Pacific Palisades
S. Korean impeached president removed from office
Show More
'Fallen Stars' movie features dogs from local animal rescues
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
Another California town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Students, staff demand UCLA be made into sanctuary campus
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos