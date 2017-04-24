NEWS

$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says

Lowes says this is not a real coupon.

It's another Facebook scam that people are falling for: A "free" $50 off coupon at Lowe's. But this isn't the first time the scam has made the rounds on social media.

WSET reports the scam started back in 2015, with the link to a fraudulent website adorned with the Lowe's logo.

The newest scam is presented as a promotion for a Mother's Day coupon offering customers $50 off their next purchase.



The "coupon" appears as a shared link on your Facebook account and once you click the post to claim your reward, you are taken to the fake Lowe's website. This page, however, is a fake survey designed to steal your information.

Here's what that survey site looks like:



Customers on Facebook are asking Lowe's if the coupon is legitimate, and Lowe's has confirmed that the offer is definitely a scam, WNEP reports.

"Please be careful when responding to any pop-up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer's in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes," the company said in a statement.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scam on Facebook:

-Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.

-Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.

-Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.
Related Topics:
newsscamLowescoupons
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Bill O'Reilly, 'sad' over firing, returns to podcast
More News
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Writers Guild authorizes strike if contract talks fail
SoCal residents rate President Trump's first 100 days in poll
Mountain biker missing in OC found dead
Show More
2 teen girls reported missing in North Hills
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos