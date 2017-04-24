$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says

WSET reports the scam started back in 2015, with the link to a fraudulent website adorned with the Lowe's logo.
The newest scam is presented as a promotion for a Mother's Day coupon offering customers $50 off their next purchase.
The "coupon" appears as a shared link on your Facebook account and once you click the post to claim your reward, you are taken to the fake Lowe's website. This page, however, is a fake survey designed to steal your information.
Here's what that survey site looks like:
Customers on Facebook are asking Lowe's if the coupon is legitimate, and Lowe's has confirmed that the offer is definitely a scam, WNEP reports.
"Please be careful when responding to any pop-up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer's in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes," the company said in a statement.
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scam on Facebook:
-Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.
-Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.
-Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.