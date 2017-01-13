NEWS

$50K reward offered for information on driver in woman's hit-and-run death
EMBED </>More News Videos

Los Angeles officials announced a $50,000 dollar reward in the search for a hit-and-run driver who ran down a young woman in downtown Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles officials announced a $50,000 dollar reward in the search for a hit-and-run driver who ran down a young woman in downtown Los Angeles.

On Nov. 7, 2016, 24-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez was crossing 12th Street, near Paloma Street, when she was hit and killed.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured footage of the collision and the vehicle, but investigators said they've had very little luck cracking the case.

According to detectives, Hernandez was leaving a job interview when she ran across the street. Police said that after hitting Hernandez, the driver of the car got out of the vehicle and looked at her before getting back in the car and driving away.

The vehicle, police said, is a 2015 or 2016 BMW 4 Series, either gray or black in color. The driver of the vehicle was described as an Asian man, possibly in his 40s, who is between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall

At a news conference Friday morning, family and friends spoke out, asking anyone with information to come forward.

"For the person who did it, please turn yourself in..," shared friend Juan Pena, holding back tears. "We would like to talk to you. We're not mad, we just want answers."

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective De Leon at (213) 833-3713.
Related Topics:
newshit and runwoman killedsearchsurveillance videotraffic fatalitiesDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
Takata to Pay $1 Billion, Plead Guilty in Airbag Fraud Case
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims
More News
Top Stories
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
'Pillowcase rapist' ordered back to California state hospital
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
Local artists take part in political exhibition at DTLA Art Walk
Show More
'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
More News
Top Video
Before/after images illustrate California's drought recovery
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
Drought better, but SoCal still needs to conserve water, officials say
More Video