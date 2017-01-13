Los Angeles officials announced a $50,000 dollar reward in the search for a hit-and-run driver who ran down a young woman in downtown Los Angeles.On Nov. 7, 2016, 24-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez was crossing 12th Street, near Paloma Street, when she was hit and killed.Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured footage of the collision and the vehicle, but investigators said they've had very little luck cracking the case.According to detectives, Hernandez was leaving a job interview when she ran across the street. Police said that after hitting Hernandez, the driver of the car got out of the vehicle and looked at her before getting back in the car and driving away.The vehicle, police said, is a 2015 or 2016 BMW 4 Series, either gray or black in color. The driver of the vehicle was described as an Asian man, possibly in his 40s, who is between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tallAt a news conference Friday morning, family and friends spoke out, asking anyone with information to come forward."For the person who did it, please turn yourself in..," shared friend Juan Pena, holding back tears. "We would like to talk to you. We're not mad, we just want answers."Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective De Leon at (213) 833-3713.