  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

$800K+ in narcotics found in truck spare tire in Salton City

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered packages of cocaine and methamphetamine in a car's spare tire in the Salton City area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested two people after discovering more than $800,000 in narcotics hidden inside a truck's spare tire in the Salton City area.

A male driver and a female passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado approached the Highway 86 checkpoint around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

During the preliminary inspection by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents, the K-9 team signaled that the car may require further inspection.

Upon thorough investigation, agents found 12 packages tucked away in the inner lining of the car's spare tire. Nine packages tested positive for cocaine, and the remaining three tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officials said the narcotics had a combined weight of 72.60 pounds - 67.20 pounds were cocaine and 5.4 pounds were meth. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $806,400, and the meth had an estimated street value of $21,600, authorities said.

The man, a U.S. citizen, and the woman, a Mexican citizen, were arrested. The two, plus the car and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.
Related Topics:
newsdrugsdrug arrestdrug bustborder patrolmethamphetaminecocaineImperial CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Trump Concedes Russia Was Behind Hacking of DNC
Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
More News
Top Stories
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Amy Adams receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Suspect sought in groping of 15-year-old girl in Brea
Show More
San Pedro teacher arrested for child porn, LAPD says
Colder, more-intense storm set to hit SoCal on Thursday
Anonymous threat to Loyola High School deemed not credible
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
New Mexico girl was raped, strangled on 10th birthday, autopsy says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos