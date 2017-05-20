A single-aisle commercial passenger Aeromexico jet collided with a supply truck that overturned Saturday afternoon on a service road at Los Angeles Airport, authorities said.Six patients, one of whom was critically injured, were being treated after the incident, which happened shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The conditions of the other five people were not immediately known.LAX police said no one on the Aeromexico flight was injured and that the jet hit the truck while on the taxiway.