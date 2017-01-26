1 dead, 1 injured in Chinatown double shooting

A double shooting in Chinatown has left one person dead on Thursday, according to authorities.
Los Angeles police responded to the 900 block of North Broadway before 3:25 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims down on the ground outside of a business.
Authorities confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsChinatownDowntown LALos Angeles
newsChinatownDowntown LALos Angeles