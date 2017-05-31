NEWS

1 killed, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

One suspect was killed and another was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a Hesperia Walmart Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. (KABC)

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
One suspect was killed and another was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a Hesperia Walmart Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

A car theft task force was at the Walmart parking lot in the 13400 block of Main Street when they approached three suspects who they believe were in the middle of a car theft.

After a confrontation, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Two of the suspects were struck by gunfire and transported to hospitals by medical helicopters. One suspect died from his injuries, and the second wounded suspect was expected to survive, sheriff's officials said. The third suspect was not injured and taken into custody.

Information on the identity of the suspects was not immediately available.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for more details.
Related Topics:
newswalmartbusinesspolice shootingofficer-involved shootingshootingman killedman shotHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missile launches from CA base, intercepts test warhead
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
Ohio attorney general sues 5 drugmakers over opioid epidemic
Kabul bomb witness: 'Explosions are happening every day here'
Comey could testify before Congress next week, sources say
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
Dashcam video shows Tiger Woods' field sobriety test
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
Thieves steal softball, baseball equipment from Azusa HS
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
2 arrested sneaking drugs into SoCal w/ toddler in car
Show More
Stratolaunch plane rolls out of Mojave Desert hangar
Dinner, poker game planned to save 4 LA historic homes
Toddler tests positive for amphetamines; mom arrested
Waze Carpool expanding across California
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
More News
Top Video
Dashcam video shows Tiger Woods' field sobriety test
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
Dogs arrive in SoCal after being rescued from slaughterhouse
More Video