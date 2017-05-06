NEWS

1 dead, 2 critical after head-on DUI crash in Santa Clarita, authorities say

A head-on crash in Santa Clarita left three people in critical condition Friday night.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A violent DUI crash in Santa Clarita on Friday evening left one person dead and two others in critical condition, authorities said.

Two vehicles collided head-on shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the area of McBean Parkway and Copper Hill Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two males and one female were transported to a hospital, where one of the males died, said a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. The two survivors were in critical condition.

The crash was initiated by the male who later died, sheriff's investigators said. The female patient was in a truck with him at the time of the incident.

The deceased individual was not immediately identified. An autopsy is pending.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
