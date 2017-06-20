NEWS

1 dead after vegetation fire erupts near gas station in Granada Hills

Firefighters responded to a fatal fire near a gas station in Granada Hills on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was killed in a vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday morning near a gas station in Granada Hills, authorities said.

The age and identity of the deceased person were not immediately known.

The dramatic blaze erupted about 10:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Rinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Twenty-six firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames in 11 minutes.

Arson investigators launched an investigation after being summoned to the location.
