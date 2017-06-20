GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One person was killed in a vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday morning near a gas station in Granada Hills, authorities said.
The age and identity of the deceased person were not immediately known.
The dramatic blaze erupted about 10:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Rinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Twenty-six firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames in 11 minutes.
Arson investigators launched an investigation after being summoned to the location.
