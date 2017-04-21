NEWS

1 dead in shooting at Long Beach motel; nearby residents evacuated amid search for suspect

Police officers responded after a fatal claimed the life of a woman in Long Beach on Friday, April 21, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH (KABC) --
A female died after being shot Friday morning at a motel in Long Beach, and an active search for the shooter was ongoing, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 9:50 a.m. in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said. The unidentified victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, according to investigators. Officers established a perimeter and urged residents to remain in their homes amid the search for the shooter.


Some residents in the area were evacuated to a nearby school, which was not in session during spring break, authorities said.

No description of the person being sought was available.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inside the cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found
Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard, prosecutors say
Treasury denies Exxon waiver to drill in Russia
What we know about former Tenn. teacher's relationship with student
Ex-President George HW Bush was hospitalized after Super Bowl coin toss
More News
Top Stories
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
Space Mountain to return to classic theme
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
10 families displaced as fire rips through Wilmington apt. building
Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard, prosecutors say
Riverside animal officer fosters puppy after owner injured in crash
Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry share candid conversation
Show More
Student posts threat against Valencia school via Snapchat
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
Ex-mayor of South El Monte gets 1 year in prison for bribery
Police had Paris attacker in their grasp, officials say
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos