Police activity in Long Beach Blvd/710 and Barclay/Gordon. Avoid area. Homicide investigation, remain inside resident until further notice — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 21, 2017

A female died after being shot Friday morning at a motel in Long Beach, and an active search for the shooter was ongoing, authorities said.Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 9:50 a.m. in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said. The unidentified victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died.The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, according to investigators. Officers established a perimeter and urged residents to remain in their homes amid the search for the shooter.Some residents in the area were evacuated to a nearby school, which was not in session during spring break, authorities said.No description of the person being sought was available.