One person was hospitalized and an office building was evacuated after an underground vault explosion Friday afternoon in Beverly Grove, officials said.Two other patients were being evaluated at the scene of the incident, which took place shortly before 1 p.m. in the 8400 block of Beverly Boulevard, just east of the Beverly Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The hospitalized person's injuries were not life-threatening, the LAFD said.The office building apparently sustained "only cosmetic damage and no structural compromise," the LAFD said in a statement, adding that no fire was involved. Department of Water and Power personnel also responded to the location.An unknown number of people were being evacuated from the structure as a precaution.