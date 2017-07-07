NEWS

1 hospitalized after underground vault explosion in Beverly Grove; office building evacuated

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was hospitalized and an office building was evacuated after an underground vault explosion Friday afternoon in Beverly Grove, officials said.

Two other patients were being evaluated at the scene of the incident, which took place shortly before 1 p.m. in the 8400 block of Beverly Boulevard, just east of the Beverly Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The hospitalized person's injuries were not life-threatening, the LAFD said.

The office building apparently sustained "only cosmetic damage and no structural compromise," the LAFD said in a statement, adding that no fire was involved. Department of Water and Power personnel also responded to the location.

An unknown number of people were being evacuated from the structure as a precaution.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsexplosionlos angeles fire departmentevacuationBeverly GroveLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hostages released, suspect dead after standoff at Georgia bank
US, Russia and Jordan agree to Syria ceasefire
Funeral held for 18-year-old killed in alleged road rage shooting
Trump 'pressed' Putin on election meddling but he denied it, Rex Tillerson says
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Blac Chyna seeks restraining order in Rob Kardashian dispute
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
Show More
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos