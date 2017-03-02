NEWS

1 hospitalized in gang-related shooting outside Pomona Jack in the Box

A shooting broke out in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box in Pomona on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after a group of men opened fire at a Jack in the Box parking lot in Pomona, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday outside the fast food restaurant at 2021 N. Towne Avenue.

Pomona police said area resident Mariyon O'Brian and his friends were sitting in a Ford Taurus in the parking lot when men in two cars -- a silver or white Monte Carlo and a gold Pontiac -- drove up and began shooting.

O'Brian and his friends attempted to drive away but slammed into a fire hydrant. They then ditched the car and fled on foot.

A short time later, a local hospital advised police that an individual came in with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by police as O'Brian, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said two other victims returned to the scene and provided statements.

Police determined the motive of the shooting to be gang related.

Stray bullets shattered windows at the restaurant, but no patrons were injured.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsgang activitygang violencegun violenceshootingman shotPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Senate Democrat joins calls for Sessions' resignation amid reports of contact with Russians
Sessions should recuse himself from Russia investigations, House Republican says
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
More News
Top Stories
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
Suspect shot in Pomona officer-involved shooting
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
AG Sessions didn't disclose 2016 Russian contacts during confirmation
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
San Gabriel burglary suspects flee in chase up to 120 mph
Show More
Former deputy testifies against ex-Sheriff Baca
Man recalls plane crashing into his Riverside home
Torrance man sentenced to 55 years for sexual assault of 2-year-old girl
Family of Duarte shooting victim pleads for public's help
Man arrested after torturing woman for 2 days, deputies say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos