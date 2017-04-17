NEWS

Woman hospitalized after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home

A woman was in the hospital Monday morning after a car slammed into a home in Rowland Heights. (KABC)

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was in the hospital Monday morning after a car slammed into a home in Rowland Heights.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Otterbein Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Authorities said an SUV was in the home's garage when it sped forward, crashed through the wall and into the kitchen area of the house.

A woman inside the home was transported to a nearby hospital with major but non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver in the SUV appeared to have stepped on the gas by accident, according to preliminary information. No further information was released.
Related Topics:
newscar into buildingcrashcar crashRowland HeightsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
