1 juvenile killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting

One juvenile was killed and two others were left in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in South Los Angeles, officials said.The shooting happened at a strip mall near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue.A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others, including one female, were hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Their ages were not available, but police said they were under 18.It was not immediately clear which of the three victims was later declared deceased at the hospital.Police and witnesses say the shooter and fired about 10 shots into a group of people around 3:45 p.m. at the strip mall then ran off and got into a car and drove away. No suspect description was immediately available, but police are looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses.The location is near John Muir Middle School and Hawkins High School and a school bus was spotted at the scene. School police were part of the investigation as well as officers from two LAPD divisions.Police are looking into whether the shooting was the result of a dispute between Hawkins students. They are also investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.Officers were spotted detaining several teens near the scene, but it was not clear if they were connected to the shooting. No arrests were reported.